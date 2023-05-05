Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sean Gaffney Sells 495 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.93. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

