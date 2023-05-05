ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) CEO James David Devries Buys 50,000 Shares

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) CEO James David Devries acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ADT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 9,943,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,041. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ADT by 1,051.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 479,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ADT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,732,598 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 507,338 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.