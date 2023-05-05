Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.82-363.82 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.05 million.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,088. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

