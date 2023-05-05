Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 418.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 9.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $73,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.88. 26,542,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,035,703. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

