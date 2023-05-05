AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. 416,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,792. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

