Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 156,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,070. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.