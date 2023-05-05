Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 156,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,070. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
