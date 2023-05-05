Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.1 %

AJRD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 165,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJRD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

