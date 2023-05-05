AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. 9,556,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. StockNews.com lowered AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

