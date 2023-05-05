Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) COO Frederick John Crawford Sells 59,053 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.6% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

