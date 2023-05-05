Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,627.82%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 511,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $34.76.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,098.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,677 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.