Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$38.00 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AC. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.13.

Shares of AC traded up C$2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,087,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,320. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.72.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3494764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

