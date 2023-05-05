Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088,880 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $453,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 46.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 817,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

AGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,945. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

