Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.53

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.53 and last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 505870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.22.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Featured Articles
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.