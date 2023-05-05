Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.53

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.53 and last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 505870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.22.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$314.85 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5611078 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.