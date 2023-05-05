Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $30.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,695,480 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,370,321 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.