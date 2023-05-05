Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 528 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,730,000 after buying an additional 110,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. 631,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,213. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

