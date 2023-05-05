Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 865 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. 1,032,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,266. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

