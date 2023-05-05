Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,039,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,866,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

