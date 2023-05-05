Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,085 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

