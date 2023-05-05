Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

