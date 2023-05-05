Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $272,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,105. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

