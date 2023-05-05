Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.40. 409,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

