Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 2,533 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

NWBI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 129,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,600. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis J. Torchio acquired 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $111,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

