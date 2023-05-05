Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 4,443 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.97. 3,187,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,895,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.