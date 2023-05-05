Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $105.04. 9,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,283. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Cowen boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

