Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 856,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

