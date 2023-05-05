Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGAE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 4,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,966. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.18.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

