Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 31st

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Insider Activity

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $13,939,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 739,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 255,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

