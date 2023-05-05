Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.00% of Allison Transmission worth $77,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

