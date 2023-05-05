Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 15500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 15.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 18.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

