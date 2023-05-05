Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.64

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 85102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $188.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 455,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.