AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,790,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,575,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

