AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.74. 363,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

