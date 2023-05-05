AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $239.90 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,694 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 24.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 3.65% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $239,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. 1,003,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.