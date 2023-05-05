AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.07. 1,745,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,228. The company has a market capitalization of $297.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

