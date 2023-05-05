AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 1.9 %

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.96. 1,856,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,953. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.