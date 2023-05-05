AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,056. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

