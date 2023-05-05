AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 9,563,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,975,730. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.