AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock traded up $7.23 on Friday, hitting $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

