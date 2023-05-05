AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.49. The stock had a trading volume of 155,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,528. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.46 and its 200 day moving average is $306.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

