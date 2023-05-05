AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.15. 19,761,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,999,453. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $701.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.