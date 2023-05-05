AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 803,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,518. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

