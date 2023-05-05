AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.54. 976,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

