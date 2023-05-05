Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Maxar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after buying an additional 185,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after buying an additional 282,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR remained flat at $52.99 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

