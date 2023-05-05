Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 439,400 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 3.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.84% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $81,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $70,641,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $4,779,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

AAWW remained flat at $102.48 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,900. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

