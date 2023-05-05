Alpine Associates Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 6.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of VMware worth $147,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.09. The company had a trading volume of 209,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,222. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

