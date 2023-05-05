Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $39.25 Million in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,723,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,251,000. ForgeRock accounts for 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

FORG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 180,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,347. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. On average, research analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other ForgeRock news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $801,841.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $125,741.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,215 shares of company stock worth $8,758,909 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

