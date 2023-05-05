Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.40 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.87). 63,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 136,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.85).

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.35 million, a PE ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.51.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Alternative Income REIT

About Alternative Income REIT

In other Alternative Income REIT news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($12,556.22). Insiders own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.