AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

ALTI opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. AlTi Global has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AlTi Global stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

