Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Performance

ASGTF remained flat at $40.06 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.