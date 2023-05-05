Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.60.

Shares of AIF stock traded down C$6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.11. 634,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,268.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$61.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.67.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.07). Altus Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8810448 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

